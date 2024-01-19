Atletico Madrid has found reinforcement in an exotic league

Madrid-based Atlético is looking to strengthen the goalkeeper position and has set its sights on a goalkeeper from not the strongest European league.

According to the portal Relevo, "Los Colchoneros" want to acquire the goalkeeper of Bucharest's Rapid and the Romanian national team, Horatiu Moldovan.

It is added that Madrid wants to act proactively, as Moldovan was the starting goalkeeper for his national team in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, and it is anticipated that he will maintain that role in the upcoming continental championship. Moldovan's outstanding performance, conceding only five goals in eight matches, may attract interest from more clubs.

The transfer conditions are almost finalized. It is known that Moldovan's release clause is approximately one million euros, and he will sign a contract with the Madrid club until 2028.

