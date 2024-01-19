RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Atletico Madrid has found reinforcement in an exotic league

Atletico Madrid has found reinforcement in an exotic league

Football news Today, 09:15
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Atletico Madrid has found reinforcement in an exotic league Photo: Antena Sport / author unknown

Madrid-based Atlético is looking to strengthen the goalkeeper position and has set its sights on a goalkeeper from not the strongest European league.

According to the portal Relevo, "Los Colchoneros" want to acquire the goalkeeper of Bucharest's Rapid and the Romanian national team, Horatiu Moldovan.

It is added that Madrid wants to act proactively, as Moldovan was the starting goalkeeper for his national team in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, and it is anticipated that he will maintain that role in the upcoming continental championship. Moldovan's outstanding performance, conceding only five goals in eight matches, may attract interest from more clubs.

The transfer conditions are almost finalized. It is known that Moldovan's release clause is approximately one million euros, and he will sign a contract with the Madrid club until 2028.

Earlier, we reported that Atlético has expressed interest in Juventus forward Moise Kean.

Related teams and leagues
Atletico Madrid Rapid Bucuresti
Popular news
AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news Today, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong Football news Today, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs Football news Today, 13:57 African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs
Cristiano Ronaldo responded to when he plans to end his career Football news Today, 13:33 Cristiano Ronaldo responded to when he plans to end his career
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 12:44 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:59 Perisic has returned to Croatia, goalkeeper rotation at Atletico. Top transfer news for January 19. Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Boxing News Today, 16:30 P4P has updated the boxing rankings irrespective of weight class Football news Today, 16:05 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21 Football news Today, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news Today, 15:13 Bournemouth - Liverpool: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 14:38 Resignation after one match. The Tanzanian national team dismissed the coach during the AFCON Football news Today, 14:30 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
Sport Predictions
Tennis 20 jan 2024 Elina Svitolina vs Viktorija Golubic prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2023 Football 20 jan 2024 South Korea vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Freiburg vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Darmstadt vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Bochum vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Bahrain vs Malaysia prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 FC Koln vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024