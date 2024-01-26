RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 14:19
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Atlético Madrid has signed 18-year-old midfielder Arthur Vermeeren. According to the club's official statement, the agreement is valid until the summer of 2030.

The official transfer fee has not been disclosed, but as noted by Fabrizio Romano, Antwerp, Vermeeren's previous club, will receive €22 million for the player, along with additional bonuses. Transfermarkt values the player at €30 million.

Vermeeren has accumulated 66 appearances, scoring 3 goals and providing 8 assists for Antwerp's first team. He has also played 2 matches for the Belgian national team.

After 21 rounds, Antwerp currently holds the sixth position in the Belgian league. In the Champions League, Mark van Bommel's team finished fourth in the group alongside Barcelona, Porto, and Shakhtar.

It's worth mentioning that earlier, Diego Simeone's team strengthened its squad with the addition of Romanian national team goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan.

