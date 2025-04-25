Brazilian Keeper Bento Braced for Tough Al Nassr Test Against Marinos

Bento Krepski said Al Nassr are prepared for any eventuality as they face Yokohama F. Marinos in the AFC Champions League Elite Finals Jeddah 2025 quarter-final on Saturday. According to the AFC, the Brazilian goalkeeper emphasized that the Saudi side has done its homework in case the match is decided by penalties.

“We are studying their players and, of course, we’ve prepared for the possibility of a shootout,” he said. “But our focus is to win the match in 90 minutes. If it goes to extra time and penalties, we’ll be ready.”

Signed at the start of the season to replace David Ospina, Bento has established himself as a key figure in Al Nassr’s continental campaign. The 25-year-old has featured in all ten of the club’s matches in the tournament, conceding just six goals—and keeping clean sheets in the last three.

His presence has given stability to the back line, and notably, he has yet to concede a single goal from outside the penalty box throughout the competition. That statistic, combined with Al Nassr’s ability to restrict space in the final third, boosts their chances of securing a fifth shutout.

“We always fight to win,” Bento added. “We’ve come to Jeddah to battle for the title, and we’re ready for tomorrow’s match.”