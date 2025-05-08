RU RU ES ES FR FR
Brazil to Host 2027 Women's World Cup in Historic First for South America

Brazil to Host 2027 Women's World Cup in Historic First for South America

Football news Today, 21:33
Brazil to Host 2027 Women's World Cup in Historic First for South America

Brazil has been confirmed as the host nation for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, marking the first time the tournament will be held in South America. The decision was met with widespread celebration in a country where football is deeply ingrained in the national identity.

Eight iconic stadiums will stage the matches, with the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro hosting both the opening match and the final. Other venues include Arena Fonte Nova (Salvador), Neo Química Arena (São Paulo), Mineirão (Belo Horizonte), Mané Garrincha (Brasília), Castelão (Fortaleza), Beira-Rio (Porto Alegre), and Arena Pernambuco (Recife).

The host city selection process was competitive, with 12 cities applying and eight being chosen based on infrastructure, accommodation, and experience with major events. FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Brazil’s proposals and commitment to the tournament.

Beyond the sporting spectacle, the tournament is expected to generate major economic and social benefits. Minister of Sport André Fufuca emphasized that the event would promote equality and inclusion, offering a transformative legacy for Brazilian society and for women’s football.

Latest News
Sport Predictions
