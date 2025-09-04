RU RU ES ES FR FR
Bowen opens up about confrontation with fans after EFL Cup exit

After West Ham's 3-2 EFL Cup elimination at the hands of Wolverhampton, fans wanted a frank discussion with captain Jarrod Bowen, but he was pulled away from the stands by supporters. The forward himself has now explained what happened.

Details: Bowen stated that he is always open to fans' criticism and that emotions are part of the game. However, he emphasized it was a fleeting moment, as after the 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, he celebrated the three points with those same fans.

Quote: “I never hide and am always ready to be accountable for my actions—that’s part of the captain’s responsibility. I’ve been here for many years, and I care deeply about the club. The fans are the same: loyal and passionate, wanting the best for the club.

Sometimes emotions on the pitch can spill over, especially when results aren’t what we want. But I understand them, and there’s no misunderstanding between us. We’ve put it behind us, and on Sunday we won—you saw how we celebrated after the match,” Bowen said in an interview with talkSPORT.

