Bowen opens up about confrontation with fans after EFL Cup exit

A captain's gesture.

After West Ham's 3-2 EFL Cup elimination at the hands of Wolverhampton, fans wanted a frank discussion with captain Jarrod Bowen, but he was pulled away from the stands by supporters. The forward himself has now explained what happened.

Details: Bowen stated that he is always open to fans' criticism and that emotions are part of the game. However, he emphasized it was a fleeting moment, as after the 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, he celebrated the three points with those same fans.

