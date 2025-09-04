RU RU ES ES FR FR
The FA faces criticism over Paquetá investigation but will not appeal

Football news Today, 04:26
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Recently, the Football Association cleared West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá in the case concerning alleged deliberate yellow cards. However, the investigation has left many questions unanswered.

Details: The FA published a 314-page report on the investigation, which contains sharp criticism of the body from an independent commission. Among other things, the commission accused the FA of a lack of independent witnesses, "tailoring evidence" to fit their arguments, and improperly attacking the testimony of Paquetá’s betting expert.

The commission unanimously dismissed the charges, calling the FA’s position "contradictory" and "lacking logic." Meanwhile, the defense witnesses, including Paquetá’s former coach David Moyes and ex-referee Mark Clattenburg, were found to be more credible than the FA’s representatives. Despite this, the Football Association will not file an appeal.

Paquetá’s legal team head, Alastair Campbell, emphasized that only a thorough defense proved the player’s innocence. He also mentioned the possibility of suing the FA for damages. Notably, the investigation was a key reason why Paquetá’s transfer to Manchester City fell through.

Reminder: Paquetá was found guilty only in two episodes of failing to cooperate with the investigation in its early stages. Sanctions for this are promised to be "at the lower end of the scale," as the player acted on legal advice.

