Bournemouth add Inter goalkeeper to squad

Goalkeeper Ionuț Radu from Milan's "Inter" and the Romanian national team will move to "Bournemouth," according to journalist Fabrizio Romano's Twitter.

According to the source, the English club has reached an agreement to loan the goalkeeper for a year. In the summer of 2024, "Bournemouth" will have a priority right to buy the player. The deal is subject to the successful completion of the player's medical examination.

26-year-old Radu has been playing for "Inter" since 2015. He has appeared in five matches for the Italian club and conceded five goals. In two matches, he managed to keep a clean sheet. With "Inter," Radu became the Serie A champion in the 2020/2021 season, won the Italian Super Cup in 2021, and also lifted the Italian Cup in the 2021/2022 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. He has also played for "Avellino 1912", "Genoa", "Parma", "Cremonese", and "Hosur."

Since 2022, Radu has been representing the Romanian national team. He has played in four matches for the Romanian national team and conceded three goals.

As a reminder, in the previous season, "Bournemouth" finished in 15th place in the English Premier League.