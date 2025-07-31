RU RU ES ES FR FR
Botafogo Poised for Windfall if Luiz Henrique Joins Al-Nassr

Football news Today, 21:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Botafogo could be in line for a major financial boost thanks to Luiz Henrique. The Brazilian forward, currently with Zenit Saint Petersburg, is reportedly a target for Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo’s club in Saudi Arabia. A potential transfer could reach €70 million, and with Botafogo holding on to 30% of the player's economic rights, they could pocket around €21 million—approximately R$135 million.

The Rio club negotiated to retain a stake in the player’s future after selling him to Zenit earlier this year. The deal, reported by journalist Jorge Nicola, highlights Botafogo’s smart financial planning.

Backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Al-Nassr has already made waves this transfer window, signing João Félix for €30 million and expressing interest in several other high-profile players, including Colombian winger Jhon Arias, who finally joined Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Luiz Henrique’s value skyrocketed following a spectacular 2024 season with Botafogo, where he led the club to both the Brasileirão and Copa Libertadores titles. His performances earned him the titles of "Rey de América" and best player of both tournaments, making him one of the most coveted South American talents in the global market.

