HIGHLIGHTS. Boston & Vegas continue their winning streaks. Results of NHL games on October 22

In the most recent NHL matchups last night, the Boston and Vegas teams continue their undefeated streak in the current season, firmly dominating their respective conferences.

Dailysports shares with its readers all the results from the day's play:

Ottawa vs. Detroit: 2-5 (1:1, 0:2, 1:2)

Arizona vs. Anaheim: 2-1 (1:0, 1:0, 0:1)

Florida vs. Vancouver: 3-5 (1:1, 0:2, 2:2)

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto: 3-4 in Overtime (3:1, 0:0, 0:2, 0:1)

Montreal vs. Washington: 3-2 in Overtime (1:0, 1:0, 0:2, 1:0)

Buffalo vs. Islanders: 3-1 (0:0, 2:0, 1:1)

Chicago vs. Vegas: 3-5 (1:1, 1:1, 1:3)

St. Louis vs. Pittsburgh: 4-2 (1:1, 2:0, 1:1)

Nashville vs. San Jose: 5-1 (1:0, 2:0, 2:1)

Minnesota vs. Columbus: 4-5 in Overtime (0:1, 2:1, 2:2, 0:1)

Dallas vs. Philadelphia: 5-4 in Overtime (2:2, 1:0, 1:2, 1:0)

Colorado vs. Carolina: 6-4 (1:1, 5:2, 0:1)

Seattle vs. Rangers: 1-4 (1:1, 0:2, 0:1)

Edmonton vs. Winnipeg: 2-3 in Overtime (2:1, 0:1, 0:0, 0:1)

Los Angeles vs. Boston: 2-4 (0:1, 1:2, 1:1)

In the Western Conference, Vegas is leading the pack and remains undefeated. Colorado, in a similar situation, is trailing closely but has played one game less.

In the Eastern Conference, Detroit and Boston are setting the pace, both amassing eight points. However, Boston has played one game less.