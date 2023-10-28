Boston - Detroit, Vancouver - Rangers. NHL game day preview
Hockey news Today, 12:50
Photo: twitter.com/DetroitRedWings/ Author unknown
In the National Hockey League (NHL), there are nine games scheduled for the night from Saturday to Sunday. Boston will host Detroit, while Vancouver will be hosting the New York Rangers.
Daily Sport brings you the schedule of all matches of today's match day. Please note that the games will start in Central European Time (CET).
- Philadelphia vs. Anaheim - 19:00 CET
- Florida vs. Seattle - 00:00 CET
- Boston vs. Detroit - 01:00 CET
- Columbus vs. Islanders - 01:00 CET
- Montreal vs. Winnipeg - 01:00 CET
- Nashville vs. Toronto - 01:00 CET
- Pittsburgh vs. Ottawa - 01:00 CET
- Vancouver vs. Rangers - 03:00 CET
- Los Angeles vs. Vegas - 03:30 CET
