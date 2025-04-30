Borussia Mönchengladbach to open exhibition in club museum dedicated to legendary Jupp Heynckes

Borussia Mönchengladbach legend Jupp Heynckes is set to receive a major honor from his boyhood club. According to Bild, on May 1, the club’s museum will unveil an exhibition entitled “Striker – Coach – Legend!” dedicated to Heynckes.

The event is also timed to coincide with Jupp’s 80th birthday, which he will celebrate on May 9.

The exhibition will feature mainly memorabilia from Heynckes’ playing career. For example, visitors will see original shirts and boots, as well as the top scorer’s award claimed by Heynckes in the legendary 1974/75 season, when Mönchengladbach won both the Bundesliga and the UEFA Cup.

The museum will also display 299 personalized footballs—one for each goal netted by Borussia M’s all-time top scorer in a Gladbach shirt. The highlight of the exhibition will be a nearly 30-minute video chronicling Heynckes’ sporting life.

It is worth noting that Heynckes, at his own request, was absent from the presentation the day before the exhibition’s official opening, but he had previously visited it with his wife to see what the club had created in his honor.