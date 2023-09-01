Borussia loses the victory in the match against the newcomer of the Bundesliga

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 16:40
Borussia held a match of the third round of the Bundesliga against this season's debutant Heidenheim. The home game for Dortmund was played at Signal Induna Park and ended in a 2:2 draw.

Borussia started the match quite confidently. Julian Brandt put Dortmund ahead in the seventh minute. Seven minutes later, the home team earned a penalty and Emre Can converted it. The first half ended with a comfortable advantage of Borussia 2:0.

In the second half of the match, the guests unexpectedly recovered. In the 61st minute, Eren Dinkich reduced the score, and in the 82nd, Tim Kleindinst evened the scoreboard. Thus, Borussia is drawing for the second time in a row (1:1 with Bochum in the previous round).

"Borussia" - "Heidenheim" - 2:2 (2:0, 0:2).
Goals: 1:0 - 7 Brandt, 2:0 - 15 Jan, 1:2 - 61 Dinkich, 2:2 - 82 Kleindinst.

