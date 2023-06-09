Borussia has already found a replacement for Bellingham

The 25-year-old midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax could move to Borussia Dortmund.

According to insider Florian Plettenberg, the German club sees the player as a replacement for Jude Bellingham, who is moving to Real Madrid.

"Borussia is ready to make a formal offer in the coming days.

The player himself is not against this career option.

Last season, Alvarez played in 44 games for Ajax in which he scored 4 goals and provided 3 assists.