RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Borussia Dortmund in talks over Facundo Buonanotte transfer

Borussia Dortmund in talks over Facundo Buonanotte transfer

Argentine wonderkid could be on the move.
Football news Today, 07:28
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Facundo Buonanotte on loan at Leicester Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Dortmund side are facing almost no competition for the signing.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on social media platform X, Borussia Dortmund have opened official negotiations with English club Brighton over the transfer of 20-year-old Argentine attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte.

Reports indicate that French side Lyon was also interested in the player, but due to their financial difficulties, only Dortmund are considered a serious contender for his signature.

At present, an official offer is already on the table for Brighton’s board, and both clubs have entered the initial stage of talks.

Facundo joined Brighton in 2023 from Rosario for €6 million. During his time in England, he had a loan spell at Leicester before returning to Brighton.

In total, the young Buonanotte has made 50 Premier League appearances for Brighton and 35 matches for Leicester. Across all his time in England’s top flight, he has scored 11 goals and provided 5 assists.

Dortmund believe they can unlock Facundo’s talent even further and are determined to secure his signing.

The Argentine’s current contract with Brighton runs until 2028, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €20 million.

Reminder: Borussia Dortmund have also set their sights on Leandro Trossard

Related teams and leagues
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund Schedule Borussia Dortmund News Borussia Dortmund Transfers
Brighton Brighton Schedule Brighton News Brighton Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Bundesliga Germany Bundesliga Germany Table Bundesliga Germany Fixtures Bundesliga Germany Predictions
Popular news
Articles Today, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
More news
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSA Sofia - : - NSI Runavik 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
NSI Runavik
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - AEK Athens 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
AEK Athens
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Swieqi United 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Swieqi United
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:40 Big philosophy! Joan Laporta: Messi is Messi, and Yamal is Yamal Lifestyle Today, 08:31 In style. Vinicius shares snapshots from his Ibiza holiday Football news Today, 08:27 Davies returns to training after severe injury in March Articles Today, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season? Football news Today, 07:43 Tempers flare! Newcastle rejects Liverpool's official bid – Isak furious Football news Today, 07:28 Borussia Dortmund in talks over Facundo Buonanotte transfer Motorsport News Today, 07:05 All set. Franco Colapinto eagerly awaits the next Formula 1 Grand Prix in Hungary Lifestyle Today, 06:42 Seoul star Jesse Lingard shows off Yamal and Rashford shirts after Barcelona clash Football news Today, 06:19 Mohamed Salah writes emotional message to Luis Díaz after Bayern move Basketball news Today, 06:17 Madness! The wife of famous NBA player Danilo Gallinari narrowly escaped a shark attack
Sport Predictions
Football Today Augsburg vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 1, 2025 Football Today Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 1, 2025 Football Today Schalke 04 vs Hertha prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 1, 2025 Football Today Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 1 August 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Paderborn vs Holstein Kiel: the start of the new 2. Bundesliga season Football 02 aug 2025 Karlsruhe vs Preussen Münster: will Karlsruhe start the new season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Darmstadt vs Bochum: who will kick off the season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Bayern Munich vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores