Borussia Dortmund in talks over Facundo Buonanotte transfer

The Dortmund side are facing almost no competition for the signing.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on social media platform X, Borussia Dortmund have opened official negotiations with English club Brighton over the transfer of 20-year-old Argentine attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte.

Reports indicate that French side Lyon was also interested in the player, but due to their financial difficulties, only Dortmund are considered a serious contender for his signature.

At present, an official offer is already on the table for Brighton’s board, and both clubs have entered the initial stage of talks.

Facundo joined Brighton in 2023 from Rosario for €6 million. During his time in England, he had a loan spell at Leicester before returning to Brighton.

In total, the young Buonanotte has made 50 Premier League appearances for Brighton and 35 matches for Leicester. Across all his time in England’s top flight, he has scored 11 goals and provided 5 assists.

Dortmund believe they can unlock Facundo’s talent even further and are determined to secure his signing.

The Argentine’s current contract with Brighton runs until 2028, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €20 million.

