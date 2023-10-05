RU RU NG NG
Borussia Dortmund has extended the contract with their goalkeeper

Borussia Dortmund has extended the contract with their goalkeeper

Football news
Borussia Dortmund has extended the contract with their goalkeeper Photo: https://www.bvb.de/eng

Borussia Dortmund has extended the contract with Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, as announced on the club's website.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has been the team's primary goalkeeper for the past two years, and he has now signed a new contract that will run until the end of June 2028.

"The sporting development of Gregor Kobel over the past few years has deeply impressed all of us. His signing of this long-term contract is a sign of great commitment to Borussia," said CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

It's worth noting that in July 2021, Kobel transferred to Borussia Dortmund for €15 million. On September 15, 2021, he made his debut in the Champions League in a match against Besiktas, playing the full match and conceding one goal.

"I am absolutely emotional; Dortmund is an incredibly emotional football place, and Signal Iduna Park is an incredibly emotional stadium. I think we just fit together brilliantly. Besides, I have a feeling that I just haven't finished here yet. This team has the potential to win titles if everyone individually works on themselves," commented Kobel.

