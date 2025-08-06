“Born to score.” Barcelona puts faith in Marcus Rashford

Barcelona’s new star Marcus Rashford has recently joined the Catalan giants, where high expectations are already riding on his shoulders. This is evident from the glowing posts being shared on the club’s official social media channels.

On Barcelona’s Instagram page, a post appeared featuring the Englishman in the club’s jersey, captioned with the telling phrase: “Marcus Rashford: Born to score ❤️‍🔥.”

It’s worth noting that the English striker has already made his mark, registering both his first goal and assist during Barcelona’s Asian tour. Rashford provided an assist in the match against South Korea’s Seoul and found the net in the game against Daegu.

Let’s not forget that Rashford had long expressed his desire to join the Catalans, turning down all other offers during the transfer window, including lucrative proposals from Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona has signed the forward on a season-long loan, with an option to make the move permanent next summer for €30 million.