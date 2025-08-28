Bombshell! Newcastle on the verge of signing Nick Woltemade

"The Magpies" have found a replacement for Isak.

The transfer is set to be finalized in the coming days.

Details: According to renowned journalist Craig Hope, English side Newcastle are closing in on the signing of 23-year-old striker Nick Woltemade from German club Stuttgart.

It's reported that this move could well act as a catalyst for Alexander Isak's successful transfer to Liverpool, although there are no official signatures between Newcastle and Woltemade just yet.

Previously, the media suggested that the young German was close to joining Bayern Munich, but evidently, the situation has taken a different turn.

Nick Woltemade joined Stuttgart last year from Werder Bremen, and during the 2024/25 season, he managed to rack up 33 appearances and net 17 goals, catching the eye of many top clubs across Europe.

The player's current contract runs until 2028, and Transfermarkt values him at 30 million euros.

