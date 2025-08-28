Bolivian Footballer Arrested in Paraguay Over Cocaine Plane Case

Bolivian midfielder Edward Vaca Hurtado, currently playing for Ciudad Nueva in Santa Cruz, was arrested in Paraguay accused of piloting a plane carrying cocaine, according to ABC. The incident occurred between August 22 and 23 in Colonia Kururu after a Bolivian aircraft made an emergency landing due to mechanical failures. Another plane allegedly arrived to complete the drug transfer.

The police operation sparked a shootout in the area and led to four arrests. Vaca Hurtado was discovered hiding in the vegetation alongside the landowner. Investigators reported that the clandestine airstrip was being used for refueling and coordinating illegal flights.

Authorities claim the player is linked to a criminal network led by Uruguayan Sebastián Marset, believed to be at the head of a major drug trafficking operation in the region. Prosecutor Elva Cáceres, from the Specialized Anti-Narcotics Unit, charged Vaca Hurtado with international drug trafficking, unlawful possession, and criminal association.

The 25-year-old began his career at Quebracho, later played for Blooming and Real Santa Cruz, before joining Ciudad Nueva. His football career is now overshadowed by the investigation, which connects him directly to one of South America’s biggest drug cases.