Bolivia Fine-Tunes Plan Ahead of Friendlies in Turkey and Russia

According to Sports 360, the Bolivian national team has outlined its logistics for the upcoming FIFA window, with two friendlies scheduled: October 10 against Jordan in Istanbul and October 14 versus Russia in Moscow. Both matches are seen as important preparation for the intercontinental playoff in March, when Bolivia will try to secure a World Cup spot in Mexico.

The squad is set to gather on October 4 with players from the domestic league, though that date is not part of the official FIFA window and will depend on club releases. Should the plan hold, Bolivia would train twice in Santa Cruz de la Sierra on October 5 and 6. On October 7, the delegation will depart, making a stop in São Paulo for training and rest before continuing to Europe.

By October 8 and 9, the coaching staff expects to have the full roster available, including the 14 overseas-based players called up in the most recent window. After facing Jordan, La Verde will head to Moscow for the second friendly four days later.

For Bolivia, these fixtures are about much more than results. They provide valuable time to build chemistry, refine tactics, and gain international experience ahead of a crucial playoff that could open the door to the World Cup.