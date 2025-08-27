Bolívar and The Strongest Meet in a Low-Profile Superclásico Amid Turmoil

Bolívar and The Strongest will face off tonight in the 301st edition of Bolivia’s Superclásico, though the atmosphere around the match lacks the usual intensity, according to Visión 360. The game, part of the seventh round of the domestic series tournament, kicks off at 8 p.m. local time at Estadio Hernando Siles. Both teams arrive under contrasting circumstances, with international commitments and financial disputes overshadowing the rivalry.

Bolívar comes into the match focused on the Copa Sudamericana, having advanced to the quarterfinals where they will play Brazil’s Atlético Mineiro. This continental priority has left domestic competitions in the background. The Celestes sit bottom of Group A with seven points, trailing Blooming, Wilstermann, and Nacional Potosí. A 2-2 draw against Wilstermann last weekend underscored their struggles. The squad will also miss defender Erwin Saavedra, sent off in the last league match against Blooming.

The Strongest, meanwhile, faces internal unrest after players staged an indefinite strike over unpaid wages. They agreed to suspend the protest to play the Superclásico but plan to resume it afterward if the board, led by Daniel Terrazas, does not meet salary obligations. Captain Adrián Jusino praised the squad’s decision to compete, emphasizing their responsibility to honor the club’s colors. In the standings, The Strongest sits second in Group B with eight points, tied with Always Ready and two behind leaders Real Oruro.

The clash unfolds in an unusual setting: Bolívar prioritizing international ambitions and The Strongest battling a financial crisis. A scenario that explains why this edition of Bolivia’s most historic derby has failed to generate its traditional buzz.