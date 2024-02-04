Birthday boy Hojlund and Manchester United's remarkable record

Manchester United hosted West Ham today in the 23rd round of the English Premier League at Old Trafford. Under the guidance of Erik ten Hag, the team showcased decent football and succeeded in converting their chances. The hosts managed to score three goals against the "Hammers" and, in return, kept a clean sheet. Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring in the first half, while Alejandro Garnacho secured a brace in the second.

Interestingly, Hojlund has now scored in four consecutive Premier League matches, making him the youngest player in Premier League history to achieve this feat since Dele Alli, who also scored in four consecutive matches in 2017. It's worth noting that Rasmus is celebrating his 21st birthday today.

Additionally, Manchester United continues to maintain an astonishing record. The "Red Devils" have never lost a home match in Premier League history when leading at halftime.