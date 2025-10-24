Big trouble! Sheffield Wednesday placed into administration over tax debt

Bad news for Sheffield fans.

The club has been hit with a severe punishment, but that's not all.

Details: Today it was announced that Sheffield Wednesday, currently competing in the Championship, has been officially declared bankrupt due to a £1 million debt owed to HM Revenue and Customs.

The club is set to be placed into administration and slapped with a 12-point deduction.

Fans are blaming club president Dejphon Chansiri, who has been at the helm since 2015, for the dire situation.

Sheffield Wednesday is one of the oldest active clubs in world football, boasting more than 150 years of history. At the moment, the team sits bottom of the Championship table with just 6 points from 11 matches.

Sheffield Wednesday have today filed for administration amid the club's mounting financial issues 🚨 pic.twitter.com/jKC19oU3ji — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 24, 2025

There’s no joy in seeing our club in administration. But there is relief in knowing that Dejphon Chansiri’s time at Sheffield Wednesday is over, and a new chapter can begin. Statement 👇🏻 #SWFC pic.twitter.com/OTv4h9PT6H — Sheffield Wednesday Supporters' Trust (@SWFCTrust) October 24, 2025

