Big return! Steven Gerrard on the verge of taking the managerial seat at Rangers

The English specialist could be heading back to Scotland.
Football news Today, 08:24
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Steven Gerrard coach of Al Ettifaq looks on prior the Saudi Pro League match Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

The deal is close to completion.

Details: According to Ben Jacobs, 45-year-old Steven Gerrard is set to be announced soon as the new head coach of Scottish side Rangers.

Reports indicate that yesterday in London, Gerrard held constructive face-to-face talks with chairman Andrew Cavanagh and vice-chairman Paraag Marathe, and now only the official contract signing remains.

Gerrard previously managed Rangers from 2018 to 2021, taking charge of 192 matches during that spell, recording 124 wins, 41 draws, and 27 defeats.

Gerrard’s most recent club was Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, where he was at the helm from 2023 until January 2025.

Reminder: Played 17 matches. Rangers dismiss their head coach

