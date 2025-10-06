Played 17 matches. Rangers dismiss their head coach

The management’s patience has run out.

In their previous Scottish Premiership fixture, Rangers were held to a 1–1 draw by Falkirk — a result that proved to be the final straw for the club’s hierarchy.

Details: As officially announced on the Rangers’ page, the club has dismissed head coach Russell Martin. Alongside him, assistant head coach Matt Gill and first-team coach Mike Williamson have also left their positions.

Quote: “While every transition period requires time, the results have not met the club’s expectations. Russell and his staff have worked extremely hard throughout their time here. We thank them for their efforts and wish them success in the future,” the statement reads.

Martin’s tenure at Rangers lasted just 17 official matches and 123 days since his appointment. During that span, the team managed only five wins across all competitions, while drawing six and losing six.

Rangers currently sit eighth in the table with just eight points after seven rounds, trailing the leaders by 11 points.

Reminder: The Scottish club has once again found itself in the spotlight — following the draw with Falkirk, fans staged a protest outside the stadium, blocking the team bus.