Big discount. The amount Manchester United is willing to sell Antony for revealed

Football news Today, 07:22
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
The loan move to Real Betis has reminded fans of the kind of player Antony truly is. Manchester United no longer see the Brazilian in their plans and are dramatically lowering their demands for the winger.

Details: According to Football Insider, Old Trafford is open to offers for the winger in the region of £20-30 million. This represents a significant loss compared to the £86 million the club paid Ajax for Antony, but Manchester United are in urgent need of funds for a summer squad overhaul and are therefore willing to accept such a fee.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Betis are keen to buy out the Brazilian's contract from Manchester United, but Spanish heavyweights like Atletico Madrid are also entering the race. By the way, besides Antony, the Red Devils are ready to listen to offers for another 37 players this summer.

