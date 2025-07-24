"Better call Saúl": Flamengo unveil Ñíguez in creative fashion

Saúl Ñíguez spent many years at Atlético Madrid, but has now decided to switch teams and join Flamengo. The Brazilian club took a creative approach to his unveiling.

Details: Flamengo introduced the player in the style of the iconic series "Better Call Saul," cleverly reworking the title to "Better Call Saúl." The club also released a video titled "Season 1, Episode 1" using the theme from the original show.

Welcome to Flamengo, Saúl Ñíguez ❤️🖤🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/7eao5uotwI — Flamengo (@Flamengo_en) July 23, 2025

Earlier reports indicated that the 30-year-old central midfielder refused to sign a contract with Turkish side Trabzonspor, despite successfully passing his medical.

Reminder: Last season, Saúl played for Sevilla on loan, where he scored one goal and provided six assists in 26 matches.