"Better call Saúl": Flamengo unveil Ñíguez in creative fashion

"Better call Saúl": Flamengo unveil Ñíguez in creative fashion

A unique presentation for the new signing.
Football news Today, 02:35
Miguel Solomons
"Better call Saúl": Flamengo unveil Ñíguez in creative fashion Photo: https://x.com/Flamengo_en

Saúl Ñíguez spent many years at Atlético Madrid, but has now decided to switch teams and join Flamengo. The Brazilian club took a creative approach to his unveiling.

Details: Flamengo introduced the player in the style of the iconic series "Better Call Saul," cleverly reworking the title to "Better Call Saúl." The club also released a video titled "Season 1, Episode 1" using the theme from the original show.

Earlier reports indicated that the 30-year-old central midfielder refused to sign a contract with Turkish side Trabzonspor, despite successfully passing his medical.

Reminder: Last season, Saúl played for Sevilla on loan, where he scored one goal and provided six assists in 26 matches.

