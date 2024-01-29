Benzema could change clubs in Saudi Arabia

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Karim Benzema is considering a move to another club in Riyadh, as he desires to depart from Al-Ittihad, as reported by L'Équipe.

Sources indicate that the French striker is in negotiations with another club in Saudi Arabia. Benzema is keen to leave Al-Ittihad as soon as possible. It was recently reported that the French forward would engage in challenging talks with the leadership of Al-Ittihad in the near future.

The situation between the player and the club remains highly tense. Previously, the footballer prematurely left the club, not waiting for the start of the winter break, and also did not arrive on time for the beginning of the training camp in the UAE. For ten days, he had no communication with Al-Ittihad at all.

Benzema's contract with the champions of Saudi Arabia is valid until the summer of 2026. In the current season, the Real Madrid legend has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 20 matches across all competitions.

