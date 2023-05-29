Benzema has received a super offer from Saudi Arabia

The French striker of Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, could move to the Saudi Arabian league, according to Relevo.

According to the source, Benzema has been offered €200 million for a two-year deal. The majority of this amount is expected to be paid by the Saudi Arabian government. In addition to his football responsibilities, Benzema may become an ambassador for Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

In the current season, the 35-year-old Benzema has played 42 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring 30 goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2023.

Don't miss: "Napoli" may bring back a former defensive leader.