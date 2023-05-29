Benzema has received a super offer from Saudi Arabia
Football news Today, 15:55
Photo: Karim Benzema's Instagram/Author Unknown
The French striker of Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, could move to the Saudi Arabian league, according to Relevo.
According to the source, Benzema has been offered €200 million for a two-year deal. The majority of this amount is expected to be paid by the Saudi Arabian government. In addition to his football responsibilities, Benzema may become an ambassador for Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.
In the current season, the 35-year-old Benzema has played 42 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring 30 goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2023.
Don't miss: "Napoli" may bring back a former defensive leader.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 14:15 Mauricio Pochettino has become the new head coach of Chelsea
Football news Yesterday, 16:44 "Milan" defeated "Juventus" in a Serie A match
Football news Yesterday, 14:58 "Barcelona" won the La Liga match with a large score
Football news Yesterday, 13:15 "Chelsea" has signed a contract with a new head coach
Football news Yesterday, 11:15 Goalkeeper of PSG hospitalized in critical condition due to a horse
Football news Yesterday, 09:57 "Shakhtar" has become the champion of Ukraine
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:55 Breaking news of the day: May 29 Football news Today, 16:42 In the French league, the best player of the season has been chosen Football news Today, 16:30 Bayern Munich is considering signing a defender from Borussia Dortmund Football news Today, 16:15 Guardiola has asked Manchester City to buy a midfielder from Bayern Munich Football news Today, 15:55 Benzema has received a super offer from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 15:42 Spalletti stated the reason for his departure from Napoli Football news Today, 15:30 "Real" is close to the transfer of a forward from "Espanyol" Football news Today, 15:15 "Atletico" wants to sign midfielder from PSG Football news Today, 14:55 Ronaldo and 24 other football players have been called up to the Portuguese national team Football news Today, 14:42 "Shakhtar" clinches the title, "Dynamo" and "Zorya" secure victories: Results UPL matches
Sport Predictions
Football 30 may 2023 Sivasspor vs Konyaspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Istanbulspor vs Adana Demirspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Fenerbahçe vs Antalyaspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Giresunspor vs Trabzonspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 31 may 2023 Al-Ittihad vs Al Taee predictions and betting tips on May 31, 2023 Football 31 may 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh predictions and betting tips on May 31, 2023 Football 31 may 2023 Al-Hilal vs Al-Raed predictions and betting tips on May 31, 2023 Football 31 may 2023 Sevilla vs Roma predictions and betting tips on May 31, 2023