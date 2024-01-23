Benzema demanded to leave Al-Ittihad

Karim Benzema has requested permission from Al-Ittihad bosses to leave the club.

According to AFP, the departure will be temporary rather than permanent. The club offered him to move on loan to another club in the Saudi Arabian league, but Benzema rejected this option.

It is reported that the winner of the 2022 Ballon d'Or felt that he "could not give his maximum at Al-Ittihad due to pressure." Benzema's entourage refused to confirm this information to AFP.

Earlier, there were reports that the forward could end up in Lyon, but the financial conditions made the club abandon this deal. We won't see the French national team striker at Manchester United either, as he also changed his mind about signing with Karim.

Benzema's contract with the Saudi Arabian champions is valid until the summer of 2026. In the current season, the Real Madrid legend has scored 12 goals and provided 5 assists in 20 matches in all competitions.