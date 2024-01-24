RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Benzema commented on the information about his desire to leave Al-Ittihad

Benzema commented on the information about his desire to leave Al-Ittihad

Football news Today, 04:12
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Benzema commented on the information about his desire to leave Al-Ittihad Benzema commented on the information about his desire to leave Al-Ittihad

On January 23, reports circulated in the media that Al-Ittihad forward Karim Benzema expressed his desire to leave the Saudi team.

The French striker commented on these reports, and as reported by GOAL, he refuted the claims of the media:

"This is complete nonsense! French media no longer know what to come up with. The more, the better."

Earlier, it was reported that Benzema demanded to leave Al-Ittihad because he "cannot give his maximum in the team due to pressure." It is also known that the Frenchman was unreachable for the club for 10 days to clarify the reasons for his late arrival at the team's training camp.

As a punishment for this, Al-Ittihad excluded him from group sessions. According to information from the player's entourage, the reason for the delay was a cyclone that prevented him from flying to the UAE on time.

In the current season, Benzema has played 20 matches for the club in various tournaments, scoring 12 goals and providing 5 assists.

Related teams and leagues
Al-Ittihad
Popular news
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 02:20 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 01:41 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
Madrid will host a Formula 1 race. The famous track project Motorsport News Yesterday, 13:46 Madrid will host a Formula 1 race. The famous track project
Palestine and Iran secured victories against their opponents in Group C of the Asian Cup Football news Yesterday, 12:05 Palestine and Iran secured victories against their opponents in Group C of the Asian Cup
Al Nassr has cancelled friendly matches in China. All because of Ronaldo Football news Yesterday, 11:51 Al Nassr has cancelled friendly matches in China. All because of Ronaldo
Sinner triumphed over Rublev, securing his berth in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024 Tennis news Yesterday, 09:58 Sinner triumphed over Rublev, securing his berth in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:00 Atletico prepare transfer papers for Antwerp star Tennis news Today, 04:41 Girl of the Day. Australian Open semi-finalist - a true beauty Football news Today, 04:37 The Saudi club that made an offer to the Ballon d'Or winner is known Football news Today, 04:12 Benzema commented on the information about his desire to leave Al-Ittihad Hockey news Today, 04:00 Edmonton set a unique record in NHL history Football news Today, 03:32 Fans attacked Al Nassr hotel over Ronaldo's absence Football news Today, 03:25 The midfielder of Borussia Dortmund has chosen a new club Football news Today, 02:53 Ghana national team left without a head coach Hockey news Today, 02:20 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Tennis news Today, 02:00 A thriller lasting five sets. Medvedev defeats Hurkacz in battle for Aus Open semi-finals
Sport Predictions
Football Today Japan vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Iraq vs Vietnam prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today South Africa vs Tunisia prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Namibia vs Mali prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Mallorca vs Girona prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Feyenoord vs PSV prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Tanzania vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Zambia vs Morocco prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Fulham vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024