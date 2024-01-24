Benzema commented on the information about his desire to leave Al-Ittihad

On January 23, reports circulated in the media that Al-Ittihad forward Karim Benzema expressed his desire to leave the Saudi team.

The French striker commented on these reports, and as reported by GOAL, he refuted the claims of the media:

"This is complete nonsense! French media no longer know what to come up with. The more, the better."

Earlier, it was reported that Benzema demanded to leave Al-Ittihad because he "cannot give his maximum in the team due to pressure." It is also known that the Frenchman was unreachable for the club for 10 days to clarify the reasons for his late arrival at the team's training camp.

As a punishment for this, Al-Ittihad excluded him from group sessions. According to information from the player's entourage, the reason for the delay was a cyclone that prevented him from flying to the UAE on time.

In the current season, Benzema has played 20 matches for the club in various tournaments, scoring 12 goals and providing 5 assists.