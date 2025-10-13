Benin coach credits Bafana Bafana coach for their win against Rwanda

Hugo Broos' criticism of Benin inspired them to be on top of Group C

Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos, shot himself in the foot when he said Benin have no capacity to beat Rwanda in last Friday’s 2026 World Cup Qualifying match in Kigali.

“Benin cannot win both games because they play against Nigeria and Rwanda away from home. So, the game on Friday is so important for us to win," said the Bafana coach in his press conference ahead of Zimbabwe match.

The above words seem to have infuriated the Benin camp but turn their fury into passion as they emerged victorious at Rwanda’s Stade Amahoro via a Tosin Aiyegun goal.

“When they heard Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos say that Benin cannot win against Rwanda and Nigeria, my players were very upset,” Gernot Rohr told Nigerian publication, The Guardian.

Broos had to eat the humble pie as Benin extended their lead – to 17 points – in Group C 2026 World Cup qualifiers with Bafana Bafana on second place with 15. Nigeria are on the third spot with 14 points.

All three nations have a chance of making it to the spectacle should they earn favourable results on Tuesday.

“But all is possible for the three teams — South Africa, Benin and Nigeria,” he said.

“We now have the decision in our hands.

“They are now within reach of a FIFA World Cup ticket. We look forward to a grand match against Nigeria in Uyo.”

As Nigeria hosts Benin, Bafana will welcome Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium for what many describe as one of their important matches in history.

The only hope for them is that Broos would have motivated his team this time.