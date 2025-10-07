RU RU ES ES FR FR
Benfica president Rui Costa could face trial over links with Russian federation

Dark clouds are gathering.
Football news Today, 05:38
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Benfica president Rui Costa could face trial over links with Russian federation Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

A serious blow to Costa's reputation.

Details: According to CNN Portugal, Lisbon Benfica president Rui Costa may face criminal charges due to a €76,000 payment received from Russia.

The issue stems from current EU legislation that prohibits financial ties with organizations linked to the Russian state.

This payment was part of the transfer of Argentine defender Germán Conti, who joined Lokomotiv in 2023. However, Portuguese bank BCP blocked the transaction, after which the money was returned to the Russian club's account at Raiffeisenbank, and the case was reported to the Portuguese prosecutor's office.

In July, Rui Costa was summoned for questioning as he is accused of illegal money laundering, but he requested to postpone the session due to club meetings.

Benfica's lawyers do not rule out the possibility that the prosecution may close the case if a fine is paid. Under Portuguese law, violating sanctions can result in up to five years in prison or a monetary penalty if unintentional actions are proven.

