Benfica concerned about virus outbreak ahead of Porto clash

Serious concerns are emerging from the Benfica camp ahead of their upcoming showdown against Porto. Several players and members of the coaching staff, including head coach José Mourinho, have shown symptoms of a viral illness.

According to A BOLA, the most common symptoms are headaches and body aches, sparking anxiety right before this crucial encounter. It's worth recalling that before the Champions League clash with Chelsea in London, Mourinho had already reported a fever, but at the time it was attributed to a regular flu and not linked to the current situation.

The Eagles’ medical staff are closely monitoring the squad’s condition, but the club openly admits that the situation is causing significant concern.

As a reminder, the eighth round match of the Portuguese Primeira will take place on Sunday, October 5, at the Dragão, kicking off at 21:15 Central European Time.