RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Benfica concerned about virus outbreak ahead of Porto clash

Benfica concerned about virus outbreak ahead of Porto clash

Worrying news
Football news Today, 10:04
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Benfica concerned about virus outbreak ahead of Porto clash Photo: x.com/brfootball

Serious concerns are emerging from the Benfica camp ahead of their upcoming showdown against Porto. Several players and members of the coaching staff, including head coach José Mourinho, have shown symptoms of a viral illness.

According to A BOLA, the most common symptoms are headaches and body aches, sparking anxiety right before this crucial encounter. It's worth recalling that before the Champions League clash with Chelsea in London, Mourinho had already reported a fever, but at the time it was attributed to a regular flu and not linked to the current situation.

The Eagles’ medical staff are closely monitoring the squad’s condition, but the club openly admits that the situation is causing significant concern.

As a reminder, the eighth round match of the Portuguese Primeira will take place on Sunday, October 5, at the Dragão, kicking off at 21:15 Central European Time.

Related teams and leagues
FC Porto FC Porto Schedule FC Porto News FC Porto Transfers
Benfica Benfica Schedule Benfica News Benfica Transfers
Primeira Liga Portugal Primeira Liga Portugal Table Primeira Liga Portugal Fixtures Primeira Liga Portugal Predictions
Related Team News
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of SL Benfica reacts as he speaks to the media during a SL Benfica Press Conference at Stamford Bridge Football news 01 oct 2025, 02:23 "There was no opportunity to train" - José Mourinho reveals reasons for defeat to Chelsea
Tense atmosphere at Chelsea vs Benfica: Fans clash as Mourinho calms the crowd Football news 30 sep 2025, 16:04 Tense atmosphere at Chelsea vs Benfica: Fans clash as Mourinho calms the crowd
The youth takes center stage! Maresca fields Chelsea's youngest ever Champions League lineup Football news 30 sep 2025, 15:13 The youth take over! Maresca fields the youngest Chelsea lineup in Champions League history
Quick to react: Referee committee files complaint against Mourinho Football news 29 sep 2025, 11:38 Quick to react: Referee committee files complaint against Mourinho
Chelsea vs Benfica: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 30, 2025 Football news 29 sep 2025, 08:37 Chelsea vs Benfica: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 30, 2025
Reunion with Mourinho? Benzema set to return to Europe and will not extend contract with Al-Ittihad Football news 28 sep 2025, 16:04 Reunion with Mourinho? Benzema set to return to Europe and will not extend contract with Al-Ittihad
Related Tournament News
Jose Mourinho. Football news 24 sep 2025, 04:59 "I don't like this kind of football." Mourinho slams referee after Benfica's draw with Rio Ave
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores