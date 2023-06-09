"Benfica" is interested in signing a defender from the Brazilian national team

Lisbon-based "Benfica" is showing interest in the defender from Atletico Madrid and the Brazilian national team, Renan Lodi, according to Relevo.

According to the source, the Portuguese club is considering the option of acquiring the player during the summer transfer window. "Los Rojiblancos" may be willing to sell the Brazilian as he has strained relations with head coach Diego Simeone.

In the current season, the 25-year-old Lodi is playing for "Nottingham Forest" on loan, having appeared in 32 matches in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with Atletico Madrid runs until the summer of 2026.