Benfica announce signing of Brazilian striker

The press service of Lisbon's "Benfica" announced on their official website the transfer of Brazilian forward Arthur Cabral from Florence's "Fiorentina."

The Portuguese club paid 20 million euros for the player. This amount could increase by several million euros through bonuses. The forward has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028. The Brazilian will replace Portuguese forward Gonçalo Ramos in "Benfica," who moved to "Paris Saint-Germain" on a loan with a buyout option for 65 million euros and 15 million euros in bonuses.

25-year-old Cabral has been playing for "Fiorentina" since January 2022. He transferred to the Italian club from Swiss side "Basel." The transfer fee was 15.5 million euros. He has played a total of 64 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and providing four assists. While with "Basel," Cabral was named the best player in the Swiss Super League in the 2020/2021 season. He has also played for clubs like "Ceará" and "Palmeiras."

In 2019, Cabral played for the Brazilian Olympic national team. He participated in two matches for the Brazilian team, scoring no goals and providing no assists.

