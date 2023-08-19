RU RU NG NG
Bellingham wins Real Madrid in La Liga

Bellingham wins Real Madrid in La Liga

Football news
Bellingham wins Real Madrid in La Liga Photo: Real Madrid's Instagram/Author unknown

In the 2nd round of the Spanish championship, Madrid's "Real" achieved a victory over "Almería" away. The match took place in Almería at the "Mediterráneo" stadium and ended with a 3-1 victory for the visitors.

The scoring was opened by Sergio Arribas at the beginning of the match. In the 19th minute, Jude Bellingham restored the balance. In the middle of the second half, Bellingham scored his second goal of the match and put the royal club in the lead. In the 73rd minute, the final score was set by Vinicius Junior.

With six points, "Real" moved to the first place in the Spanish championship standings. "Almería," with 0 points, occupies the last, 20th place.

"Almería" - "Real" Madrid: 1-3 (1-1, 0-2)
Goals: 1-0 - 3 Arribas, 1-1 - 19 Bellingham, 1-2 - 60 Bellingham, 1-3 - 73 Vinicius Junior.

"Almería": Luís Maximiano, Pubill (Poso, 69), Edgar González, Chumi, Akéme, Robertson (Melero, 70), Baba (Lazaro, 90), Arribas (Puchmal, 90), Embárba, Ramazani (Koné, 61), Suárez.

"Real" Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Alaba, Rüdiger, Fran García, Kroos (Camavinga, 72), Valverde (Vazquez, 90), Chouaméni, Bellingham (Hoselu, 81), Vinicius Junior (Braim Diaz, 90), Rodrigo (Modric, 72).

Yellow card: Chumi (59).

