RU RU NG NG
Main News Ancelotti brightly reacted to the game of the Ukrainian Lunin in the match against Almeria

Ancelotti brightly reacted to the game of the Ukrainian Lunin in the match against Almeria

Football news Today, 06:50
Ancelotti brightly reacted to the game of the Ukrainian Lunin in the match against Almeria Photo: Andrey Lunin's Instagram/Author unknown

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, expressed satisfaction with the performance of Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in the 2nd round match of the Spanish championship against "Almería" (3:1).

"Lunin played very well, just like in the match against 'Athletic.' He is a goalkeeper we trust. Andriy has the same confidence as Kepa Arrizabalaga. Sooner or later, Kepa will step onto the field. Perhaps this will happen in the next match," Ancelotti's words were quoted by Madrid Xtra.

To recall, Real Madrid lost their main goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for almost the entire season due to knee ligament surgery. As a result, the royal club had to loan Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from London's Chelsea.

24-year-old Lunin has been playing for Real Madrid since the summer of 2018. He transferred to the Spanish club from Zorya Luhansk. The transfer fee amounted to €8.5 million. In the current season, the Ukrainian has played two matches for the Madrid club and conceded one goal. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Lionel Messi became the most decorated football player in history Football news Today, 05:45 Lionel Messi became the most decorated football player in history
Bellingham wins Real Madrid in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 16:12 Bellingham wins Real Madrid in La Liga
Tottenham beat Manchester United in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 15:58 Tottenham beat Manchester United in the Premier League
Ukrainian Malinovsky moved to the Italian club Football news Yesterday, 07:51 Ukrainian Malinovsky moved to the Italian club
Bayern win a landslide win in the Bundesliga Football news 18 aug 2023, 16:35 Bayern win a landslide win in the Bundesliga
Al-Nasr Ronaldo lost again in the Saudi Arabian championship match Football news 18 aug 2023, 16:21 Al-Nasr Ronaldo lost again in the Saudi Arabian championship match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:30 Bournemouth has announced the transfer of an American, who was also of interest to Chelsea Football news Today, 06:50 Ancelotti brightly reacted to the game of the Ukrainian Lunin in the match against Almeria Football news Today, 06:35 Al-Hilal announced the transfer of the best scorer in the history of the Serbian national team Football news Today, 06:20 All pairs of the play-off round of the Champions League qualification have become known Football news Today, 05:51 Neymar will not be able to make his debut for Al-Hilal anytime soon Football news Today, 05:45 Lionel Messi became the most decorated football player in history Football news Today, 04:00 UEFA makes tough decision on Dinamo Zagreb fans Football news Today, 02:29 VIDEO. Messi won his first trophy at new club Football news Today, 01:00 Al-Nasr Ronaldo close to buying Champions League winner Football news Today, 00:00 Nice joined the fight for the American from Barcelona
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sassuolo vs Atalanta: prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football Today Roma vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football Today Udinese vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football 21 aug 2023 Torino vs Cagliari prediction and betting tipson August 21, 2023 Football 21 aug 2023 Alaves vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on August 21, 2023 Football 21 aug 2023 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on August 21, 2023 Football 21 aug 2023 Granada vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips on August 21, 2023