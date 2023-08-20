Ancelotti brightly reacted to the game of the Ukrainian Lunin in the match against Almeria

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, expressed satisfaction with the performance of Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in the 2nd round match of the Spanish championship against "Almería" (3:1).

"Lunin played very well, just like in the match against 'Athletic.' He is a goalkeeper we trust. Andriy has the same confidence as Kepa Arrizabalaga. Sooner or later, Kepa will step onto the field. Perhaps this will happen in the next match," Ancelotti's words were quoted by Madrid Xtra.

To recall, Real Madrid lost their main goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for almost the entire season due to knee ligament surgery. As a result, the royal club had to loan Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from London's Chelsea.

24-year-old Lunin has been playing for Real Madrid since the summer of 2018. He transferred to the Spanish club from Zorya Luhansk. The transfer fee amounted to €8.5 million. In the current season, the Ukrainian has played two matches for the Madrid club and conceded one goal. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.