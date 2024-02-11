RU RU NG NG
Bellingham suffered a difficult injury. The terms of recovery are known

Football news Today, 08:02
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
The leader of Real Madrid Jude Bellingham will not take the field in the next matches.

In the game against Girona on Saturday (Real's 4-0 win), the midfielder was injured and asked to be replaced during the second half.

The official website of the "royal club" reported that today the Briton underwent tests. According to their results, it became known that Jude has a sprain of the ligaments of the left shin of high level.

The exact timing of the return club does not announce. However, according to AS, Jude Bellingham will return to the field in about three weeks - to the second match of the UEFA Champions League against RB Leipzig on 6 March.

Thus, Real will be forced to play without their leader against RB Leipzig (the first match of the Round of 16 UEFA Champions League), Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla and Valencia (La Liga matches).

Recall that 20-year-old Jude Bellingham moved to Real Madrid last summer. At the moment, he is the top scorer in La Liga. On account of Bellingham, 20 goals in 29 matches for Madrid in all tournaments.

