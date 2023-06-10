Bellingham received offers from a number of top clubs

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham was of interest to a number of top clubs before signing with Real Madrid.

In particular, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United wanted to sign him.

As reported by Spanish journalist Jose Luis Sanchez, the Citizens offered the player a salary twice higher than Real Madrid, but Bellingham chose the Madrid club.

In the current season, the England national team player played for Borussia in 31 matches of the German championship, in which he scored 8 goals and gave 5 goal assists.