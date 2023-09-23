RU RU NG NG
Bellingham and Vinicius return to training ahead of Madrid derby

Bellingham and Vinicius return to training ahead of Madrid derby

Today, 08:31
Bellingham and Vinicius return to training ahead of Madrid derby Bellingham and Vinicius/Uncnown author

Jude Bellingham has returned to training with Real Madrid after experiencing stomach discomfort, and Vinicius Junior is back in shape ahead of Sunday's match against Atletico.

The 20-year-old English footballer has resumed training with his teammates after missing Friday's session due to feeling unwell. There were earlier concerns about whether Bellingham, who recently scored goals against Union Berlin in the Champions League, would be able to participate in his first Madrid derby. These concerns now seem to have been dispelled, as he took part in training alongside Vinicius Junior and Arda Guler, who have been absent for a while.

During a press conference, Ancelotti confirmed that Vinicius Junior is "100 percent healthy" after recovering from a hamstring injury at the end of August: "Vinicius will be in the squad. Tomorrow, we will see what role he will play."

Real Madrid would have faced a considerable challenge without Bellingham in the match against Atletico, as the newcomer has scored five out of ten goals for Real Madrid in this La Liga campaign. Carlo Ancelotti's team has won all five matches in the Spanish league and currently tops the league table. Jude Bellingham has scored in every match except the recent one against Real Sociedad.

Vinicius Junior suffered an injury during the third round of La Liga against Celta Vigo (1-0). In the 18th minute, the 23-year-old star was substituted due to an injury, later revealed to be a thigh muscle injury. It was previously reported that Vinicius would miss at least six weeks. Last season, the Madrid forward played 33 matches, scoring ten goals and providing nine assists.

