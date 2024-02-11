RU RU NG NG
Bellingham and Kroos were made to laugh by the fans in the stands. What does Xavi have to do with it

Football news Today, 07:36
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
In yesterday's match between La Liga leaders Real Madrid and Girona, Real Madrid convincingly defeated Girona with a score of 4-0, further extending their lead over their pursuers.

However, an intriguing performance took place in the stands of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in the 75th minute. Real Madrid fans, known as "Los Blancos," recognizing their team's victory, began chanting "Xavi, stay" in reference to the Barcelona coach.

By this time, Carlo Ancelotti had already secured victory in the match and had substituted some of the starting lineup players, including Toni Kroos and Jude Bellingham. While the fans urged Barcelona's coach to stay at the Catalan club, the players were seen conversing and laughing.

It is unclear what prompted their laughter or whether it was related to the chant, but if it was a coincidence, it was a remarkably fitting one.

In yesterday's starting lineup for Real Madrid and Girona, two of the current La Liga season's top scorers took to the field – Jude Bellingham and Artem Dovbyk. The Englishman improved his statistics by scoring a hat-trick, while the Ukrainian failed to make any significant contributions. Bellingham now leads La Liga with sixteen goals, but both players have the same number of goal involvements, with nineteen points each in terms of goals and assists combined.

