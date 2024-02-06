BelliGold. The famous sports brand will release a branded logo for the Real Madrid star

According to Footy Headlines, the renowned sporting brand Adidas will unveil a signature logo for Real Madrid's midfielder, as reported. The individual in question is the Englishman Jude Bellingham, who will receive the "BelliGold" insignia. Notably, the logo will feature the brand's iconic celebration of the star footballer from the royal club.

Recall that on June 14, 2023, Real Madrid officially announced Bellingham's transfer, stating that they had signed a six-year contract with him. The transfer fee is estimated at approximately 133.9 million euros, including various bonuses.

Bellingham becomes the third player whom Real Madrid has signed for a fee exceeding 100 million euros, following Gareth Bale in 2013 and Eden Hazard in 2019. On October 30, 2023, France Football magazine announced Bellingham as the recipient of the Copa Trophy and the Golden Boy award.

In the current season, Jude Bellingham has played 20 matches, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists.

It is worth reminding that representatives of Getafe lodged a complaint with La Liga against the team's leader, Carlo Ancelotti's Jude Bellingham. On Cadena SER, a club representative stated that during the game, Bellingham referred to his compatriot Mason Greenwood as a "perpetrator".

Getafe urges La Liga to investigate the behavior of Real's midfielder and to impose punishment if the violation is confirmed.