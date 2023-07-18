Bellerin has returned to Spain and signed a long-term contract

"Real Betis" strengthened the composition of the experienced defender Hector Bellerin.

July 18, this was reported by the press service of the Spanish club.

The former player of the Spanish national team joins the team as a free agent.

The agreement of the Spaniard is calculated until July 2028.

Interestingly, Bellerin is a pupil of the academy "Betis", however, after graduation from the academy, he immediately moved to London Arsenal.

Despite this, he has already managed to play for the club from Sevilla in the 2021-2022 season. Then he played 32 games for Betis and gave five assists. Together with the 28-year-old defender "Betis" won the Spanish Cup that season.

In the season 2022/2023 Bellerin played for Barcelona and Portuguese Sporting, but missed almost the entire season due to injuries. In his account only three games for the Catalan club and seven matches for the Portuguese grandee.

Last season Betis had a very successful season, finishing sixth in La Liga, which allowed the team to qualify for the European Cup.