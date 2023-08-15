RU RU
Belgian talent Lavia chose between Chelsea and Liverpool

Belgian talent Lavia chose between Chelsea and Liverpool

Football news Today, 02:10
Belgian talent Lavia chose between Chelsea and Liverpool Photo: Instagram Romeo Lavia / Author unknown

Midfielder Romeo Lavia of Southampton and the Belgian national team has made a choice between Chelsea and Liverpool, as reported by journalist David Ornstein from The Athletic on his Twitter.

According to the source, the player has decided to join the London club, which is prepared to pay €64 million for his transfer. This amount exceeds the demands of Southampton, who had previously valued the player at €58 million. Chelsea had to raise their offer due to Liverpool's interest in the player.

It's worth recalling that Chelsea had previously won the battle against Liverpool to sign Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

The 19-year-old Lavia has been playing for Southampton since the summer of 2022. He moved to the club from Manchester City for a transfer fee of €12.3 million. In total, the midfielder has played 34 matches for Southampton in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Lavia has been playing for the Belgian national team since 2023. He has appeared in one match for the Belgian national team, making his debut in a friendly match against the German national team (3:2).

