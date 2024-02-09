Beşiktaş completed their second transfer of the day

After finalizing the transfer of Ernest Muci from Legia Warsaw, Turkish side Beşiktaş decided not to stop there and secured another deal on the last day of the transfer window.

The "Eagles" announced the loan signing of Libyan midfielder El-Musrati from Portuguese club Braga. Beşiktaş will be obligated to buy the player in the summer, and it is planned that El-Musrati will sign a contract until the summer of 2027.

The transfer fee is officially undisclosed, but Transfermarkt reports €11 million for the transfer and €1 million for the loan.

In the current season, the Libyan has played 20 matches for Braga, scoring four goals and providing one assist. Transfermarkt values ​​the player at €16 million.

After arriving from Libya to Portugal in January 2017, El-Musrati will leave the Iberian Peninsula for the first time. Previously, he played for Vitoria de Guimaraes, Rio Ave, and Braga.