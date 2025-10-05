Beautiful! Cologne player receives 'Golden Goat' award as club's player of the month
GOAT!
Football news Today, 06:19Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/Transfery_/status/1974066913157214305
Polish midfielder Jakub Kaminski has been named Player of the Month at the German club Köln.
Details: The club marked the occasion by presenting the Pole with the 'Golden Goat'—an award given to the team's top performers.
The club's nickname, "Die Geißböcke" ("The Billy Goats"), is linked to its mascot—a goat named Hennes, in honor of Köln legend and coach Hennes Weisweiler.
This award is a significant recognition of Kaminski's contribution to the team. In September, he scored two goals for the club: one against Wolfsburg and another versus Stuttgart.