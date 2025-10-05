Beautiful! Cologne player receives 'Golden Goat' award as club's player of the month

GOAT!

Polish midfielder Jakub Kaminski has been named Player of the Month at the German club Köln.

Details: The club marked the occasion by presenting the Pole with the 'Golden Goat'—an award given to the team's top performers.

😎🇵🇱 Jakub Kaminski received a golden GOAT after being named as Köln's Player of the Month! 🐐🌟



Köln are nicknamed 'Die Geißböcke' (The Billy Goats) in reference to its mascot, a male goat named Hennes after veteran Köln player and manager Hennes Weisweiler. pic.twitter.com/KlRyfBKWwL — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) October 5, 2025

The club's nickname, "Die Geißböcke" ("The Billy Goats"), is linked to its mascot—a goat named Hennes, in honor of Köln legend and coach Hennes Weisweiler.

This award is a significant recognition of Kaminski's contribution to the team. In September, he scored two goals for the club: one against Wolfsburg and another versus Stuttgart.