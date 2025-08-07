Bayer's sell-off continues. Ten Hag could lose another key player
Football news Today, 05:58
During the summer transfer window, Bayer has already lost a host of key players: Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, Granit Xhaka. But the "Pharmacists" could be set to lose yet another squad member.
Details: According to L’Équipe, Bayer's Moroccan winger Amine Adli has caught the eye of French club Marseille. Adli is open to a new challenge, and negotiations between the parties are already underway. In fact, Adli himself has openly spoken about the possibility of switching clubs.
Reminder: Last season, Adli played 28 matches in all competitions, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists, spending a total of 1,189 minutes on the pitch. It is also reported that Bayer goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecký has agreed a move to French side Monaco.
