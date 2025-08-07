RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Bayer's sell-off continues. Ten Hag could lose another key player

Bayer's sell-off continues. Ten Hag could lose another key player

Has attracted attention from a foreign club.
Football news Today, 05:58
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Bayer's sell-off continues. Ten Hag could lose another key player Getty Images

During the summer transfer window, Bayer has already lost a host of key players: Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, Granit Xhaka. But the "Pharmacists" could be set to lose yet another squad member.

Details: According to L’Équipe, Bayer's Moroccan winger Amine Adli has caught the eye of French club Marseille. Adli is open to a new challenge, and negotiations between the parties are already underway. In fact, Adli himself has openly spoken about the possibility of switching clubs.

Reminder: Last season, Adli played 28 matches in all competitions, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists, spending a total of 1,189 minutes on the pitch. It is also reported that Bayer goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecký has agreed a move to French side Monaco.

Related teams and leagues
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen Schedule Bayer Leverkusen News Bayer Leverkusen Transfers
Marseille Marseille Schedule Marseille News Marseille Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores