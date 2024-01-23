Bayern's technical director, who had been with the club since 2014, has left the club
Bayern Munich has officially announced the departure of their Technical Director, Marco Neppe. It is known that his long-term contract was terminated by mutual agreement.
Neppe has been associated with the Munich club since 2014. Initially, he served as a scout for Bayern and, from 2017, led the club's scouting department. Since 2021, Neppe held the position of Technical Director.
It is widely acknowledged that Neppe played a pivotal role in the transfers of Alphonso Davies, Mathys Tel, Jamal Musiala, Harry Kane, and Kim Min-Jae.
It is likely that his position will be filled by former sporting director of RB Leipzig and Borussia M, Max Eberl.
As a reminder, this winter, Bayern Munich has already acquired Eric Dier from Tottenham.
