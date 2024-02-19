Bayern's leader nearly fought with Tuchel's assistant after the match against Bochum

Following the disappointing results in the recent matches, tension is running high within Bayern Munich.

According to Patrick Strasser, after the sensational defeat to Bochum (2-3), there was a heated exchange between one of the team leaders, Joshua Kimmich, and assistant coach to Thomas Tuchel, Zsolt Löw, which nearly escalated into a physical altercation.

In the match against Bochum, Kimmich was substituted when the score was 1-2 in the 63rd minute, and Bryan Zaragoza made his debut for the Munich team in his place.

When Kimmich found himself on the substitutes' bench, he was barely holding back tears.

It's worth noting that Bayern Munich suffered three consecutive defeats for the first time since 2015. Despite this, the club does not plan to dismiss Thomas Tuchel before the end of the season.