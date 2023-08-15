RU RU
Main News Bayern want to buy Champions League winner

Bayern want to buy Champions League winner

Football news Today, 01:35
Bayern want to buy Champions League winner Photo: Stefan Ortega's Instagram/Author unknown

"Munich's Bayern" is showing interest in German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega from "Manchester City," according to journalist Florian Plettenberg in his Twitter post.

According to the source, the German club might acquire the goalkeeper during the summer transfer window. The coaching staff of Bayern sees Ortega as a replacement for Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who moved to "Inter." Additionally, the Munich club is facing a serious problem with its goalkeeper position as their long-time goalkeeper Manuel Neuer could be sidelined for several more months due to injury. The English side might be open to selling the goalkeeper.

30-year-old Ortega has been playing for "Manchester City" since the summer of 2022. He transferred to the English club from the German club "Arminia" as a free agent. He has played 15 matches for "City" in all competitions, conceding eight goals. In nine matches, he kept a clean sheet. With "Manchester City," Ortega has become a Premier League champion, an FA Cup holder, and a UEFA Champions League winner. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Bayern Munich Premier League England Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Football news Yesterday, 17:03 Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England
Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news Yesterday, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m
Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League Football news 13 aug 2023, 13:34 Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League
The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach Football news 13 aug 2023, 11:30 The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach
Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time Football news 13 aug 2023, 10:52 Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time
Real Madrid set to sign Spain goalkeeper Football news 13 aug 2023, 00:00 Real Madrid set to sign Spain goalkeeper
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:50 Nemanja Matic moves from Roma to Ligue 1 club Football news Today, 01:35 Bayern want to buy Champions League winner Football news Today, 01:20 Neymar offered his services to six European clubs Football news Today, 01:00 Monaco announce €20m signing for Juventus midfielder Football news Yesterday, 17:03 Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Football news Yesterday, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news Yesterday, 13:58 Shakhtar 2-1 Oleksandriya (video review) Football news Yesterday, 13:54 Shakhtar won a hard victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 08:30 Inter close to signing experienced Austrian striker Football news Yesterday, 08:00 Aston Villa close to signing Italy midfielder
Sport Predictions
Football Today Galatasaray vs Olimpia Ljubljana predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Football Today Sturm vs PSV predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Football Today Servette vs Glasgow Rangers predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Football Today Marseille vs Panathinaikos predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Football Today Atletico Paranaense vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 16 aug 2023 Flora vs Farul predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 16 aug 2023 QPR vs Norwich predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 16 aug 2023 Manchester City vs Sevilla predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023