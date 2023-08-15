Bayern want to buy Champions League winner

"Munich's Bayern" is showing interest in German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega from "Manchester City," according to journalist Florian Plettenberg in his Twitter post.

According to the source, the German club might acquire the goalkeeper during the summer transfer window. The coaching staff of Bayern sees Ortega as a replacement for Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who moved to "Inter." Additionally, the Munich club is facing a serious problem with its goalkeeper position as their long-time goalkeeper Manuel Neuer could be sidelined for several more months due to injury. The English side might be open to selling the goalkeeper.

30-year-old Ortega has been playing for "Manchester City" since the summer of 2022. He transferred to the English club from the German club "Arminia" as a free agent. He has played 15 matches for "City" in all competitions, conceding eight goals. In nine matches, he kept a clean sheet. With "Manchester City," Ortega has become a Premier League champion, an FA Cup holder, and a UEFA Champions League winner. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.